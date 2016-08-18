FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOK chief says domestic economy facing growing uncertainties
August 18, 2016 / 12:11 AM / a year ago

BOK chief says domestic economy facing growing uncertainties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol speaks during a news conference at Seoul Foreign Correspondent's Club January 22, 2015.Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank chief said on Thursday the local economy is facing growing external uncertainties from the United States, China and increasing signs of trade protectionism.

At a global level, uncertainties include the Federal Reserve's policies, structural changes in the Chinese economy and Brexit, Bank of Korea governor Lee Ju-yeol said in a speech.

On the domestic front, low birth rates, aging population and household debt are structural problems faced by the economy, he added.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

