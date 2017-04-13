China's actions over U.S. radar system to knock 0.2 percentage points off South Korea GDP in 2017 - central bank

SEOUL (Reuters) - China's actions aimed against the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile radar system are expected to knock 0.2 percentage points from South Korea's economic growth this year, the central bank said on Thursday.

"Considering how China's actions linked to THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defence) are becoming more materialized, we see GDP lowered by 0.2 percentage points due to worse exports to China and fewer Chinese tourists to South Korea," Chang Min, director general of the Bank of Korea's research department, said at a news conference.