FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
China's actions over U.S. radar system to knock 0.2 percentage points off South Korea GDP in 2017 - central bank
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 13, 2017 / 5:36 AM / 4 months ago

China's actions over U.S. radar system to knock 0.2 percentage points off South Korea GDP in 2017 - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - China's actions aimed against the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile radar system are expected to knock 0.2 percentage points from South Korea's economic growth this year, the central bank said on Thursday.

"Considering how China's actions linked to THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defence) are becoming more materialized, we see GDP lowered by 0.2 percentage points due to worse exports to China and fewer Chinese tourists to South Korea," Chang Min, director general of the Bank of Korea's research department, said at a news conference.

Reporting by Christine Kim and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.