China could be bigger risk to South Korea economy than Fed hike: S&P

SEOUL (Reuters) - China poses a bigger risk to South Korea’s economy and its sovereign credit ratings than an anticipated Federal Reserve rate hike as Beijing’s policies have become more unpredictable, a senior director at Standard & Poor’s said on Thursday.

“In the very short term, like one to two years, there’s a limit to how much worse it (the Chinese economy) can get because the government still has a lot of resources it can control to offset any problems,” Kim Eng Tan, S&P’s Asia-Pacific senior director of sovereign and international public finance ratings, told Reuters in an interview.

But in the long term, he said, China’s economic problems “could become more serious”.

The comments by Singapore-based Tan came a month after China stunned markets by devaluing the yuan by nearly 2 percent. Chinese and global markets have been roiled by worries over China’s economy.

Tan said recent policy changes by the Chinese government have created uncertainties and sparked investor concerns over how well the government can contain risks.

“Something has changed in the policy settings of China that we have to watch closely,” he said, adding that there is “decreasing confidence in their ability to manage risks in the country as they rebalance. If this perception worsens, it will be more costly for them to achieve economic growth.”

The S&P director said it was “strange” how the Chinese government had wanted to boost stock market prices. When these fell again, “they had no choice but to intervene”, he said.

For South Korea, S&P has a sovereign rating of A+, with a positive outlook.

In a note to clients earlier on Thursday, S&P cut growth forecasts of several countries, including South Korea, due to weaker global trade and worries over China’s economy.

S&P now forecasts South Korea will grow 2.7 percent this year and 2.8 percent next year, from the previous projections of 3.0 and 3.2 percent, respectively.

China is South Korea’s largest trading partner, accounting for more than one-fifth of its smaller neighbor’s total foreign trade.