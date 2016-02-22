FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea finmin: sees little impact on China trade ties despite US missile talks
February 22, 2016 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea finmin: sees little impact on China trade ties despite US missile talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Friday that he sees no big impact on local trade ties with China, its biggest exports customer, despite ongoing discussions over the possible deployment of an advanced U.S. missile system.

“It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but whether the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) system is deployed or not, I would like to carefully say that would not affect trade ties we have with China as this lies within the boundary of politics,” said Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho at a press conference for international media.

“Politics are politics and economy is economy.”

Reporting by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Sam Holmes

