South Korea finance minister - constitutional amendment will not affect economy

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Monday any amendment to the constitution to allow presidents to serve multiple terms will not have a bad effect on the economy, and changes to it could possibly have a positive impact in the long term.

Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho made the comments in answer to a question by a lawmaker in parliament who asked what the effect of such an amendment to the constitution would have on the economy.

South Korean President Park Geun-hye made the proposal for the amendment earlier on Monday, saying the single-term presidency has served its purpose after nearly 30 years.