South Korea exports seen extending slump in Sept, output to slip

A crane carries a container (top R) from a ship at the PNC container terminal at the Busan New Port in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul, August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean exports were expected to extend their slump in September as global demand, especially in top trade partner China, shows little sign of improvement, a Reuters poll found on Friday.

The median forecast from a survey of 17 analysts showed exports were seen likely to fall 10.0 percent in September from a year earlier. This would be less severe than the 14.9 percent drop in August, the worst fall in six years.

Imports were projected to slide a faster 18.1 percent in September in annual terms, compared to a 18.3 percent fall in August, the poll found.

“Uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s pending rate hike dented investment in emerging market economies, likely erasing demand for manufactured goods from South Korea while China’s economy is still sluggish,” said Kim Doo-un, an economist at Hana Financial Investment.

Exports would likely continue to struggle in October, Kim added, but the decline would slow as year-end holiday demand from the U.S. is expected to rise.

The Reuters poll showed separately industrial output likely fell 1.1 percent in August on-month in seasonally adjusted terms, worse than a preliminary 0.5 percent decline.

Fewer working days in August and poor export performance that month likely ate into factory output, poll respondents said.

September inflation, also due next week, was seen picking up to 0.9 percent from a 0.7 percent rise in August, but still far below the bottom tier of the central bank’s 2.5 to 3.5 percent target range.

Industrial output and trade numbers will be released on Oct. 1 while inflation data will be announced on Oct. 2.