Warnings but little action as South Korea risks deflation

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s government has warned of Japan-style deflation taking hold but its response so far risks repeating the mistakes Japan made 25 years ago - relying on mostly short-term stimulus without serious, if painful, structural reforms.

The government promised more fiscal spending and loosened borrowing rules, and the central bank cut interest rates. But these measures appear to have fallen far short of soothing South Koreans concerned about slowing income growth, heavy household debt, and now the government’s warnings of deflation.

“As we saw from Japan, interest rate policy alone can’t do it all once deflation sets in,” said Hong Sung-guk, head of research at Daewoo Securities and author of the recently published book, “The World Is Japanising”.

Consumer sentiment dived to a 14-month nadir and inflation expectations are at a record low. The Korea Development Institute (KDI), an influential government think-tank, has said deflation may be closer than once thought.

South Korea’s consumer inflation remains positive but other indicators show the economy is facing deflationary pressures, analysts said.

Gasoline prices across South Korea fell for the past 21 consecutive weeks on average as oil prices dropped, the worst showing on record, while producer prices fell for the last three months on an annual basis, official data showed.

Bond traders have priced in disinflation persisting for some time yet, with South Korea’s break-even rate of inflation, a spread of inflation-linked bond yields over regular bonds, hitting an all-time low of just 1 percentage point by mid-November.

That is below the 120 basis point difference seen at the peak of the 2008-2009 global crisis, Hyundai Investment data shows.

MORE THAN A CYCLICAL DOWNTURN

Heavy household debt, the legacy of a credit-fueled property boom that lasted for years before 2008, also weighs on consumption and confidence.Department stores are now headed for their worst year in a decade. “The impression we get from customers is that this time is different,” said Yoon Hyun-sick, a manager at Lotte Shopping Co (023530.KS), which runs the country’s biggest department store chain. “We feel that this is not simply a cyclical downturn.”

In contrast, Daiso A-sung Corp, which runs nearly 1,000 shops selling extremely cheap goods across the country, is enjoying a 20 percent gain in this year’s sales as consumers economise.

Analysts say in addition to conventional monetary and fiscal policy measures, South Korea needs to take more aggressive and swifter action on structural weaknesses such as rigid labor market practices and unproductive service industries.

Critics say an inflexible labor market is widening a gap in income and welfare conditions between well-paid regular employees enjoying extensive protections and part-time and temporary workers, which many analysts say has undermined social harmony.

Labor protection and inefficient regulation have been blamed for weak productivity in South Korea’s domestic service industries, which the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development placed at 21st out of 24 comparable member countries in 2012.