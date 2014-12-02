South Korea November inflation at nine-month low, builds case for more rate cuts

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s inflation in November cooled to a 9-month low on weak energy prices and depressed consumer confidence, data showed on Tuesday, adding to fears of deflation and reinforcing expectations for additional monetary easing in coming months.

The consumer price index was just 1.0 percent higher in November from a year earlier, Statistics Korea reported, marking the slowest rate since February this year. It compared with a 1.2 percent gain in October, and was also below the 1.2 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll.

“Price pressures are falling on declining oil prices and softening global demand while industrial output and exports are weakening,” said Suh Dae-il, an economist at Daewoo Securities in Seoul. “This may spur the central bank to cut rates this month or the next.”

The Bank of Korea cut its policy interest rate KROCRT=ECI by 25 basis points each in August and October in an effort to re-energise a faltering economy. It next reviews policy on Dec. 11.

Amid fresh signs the economy is struggling to regain its footing, analysts expect the central bank to do more to drive growth.

A man shops at a market in Seoul in this file photo taken on August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

South Korea’s government has warned of Japan-style deflation taking hold and has implemented some stimulus measures in recent months, but analysts say the country could end up repeating Japan’s mistakes by failing to address structural weaknesses.

South Korea’s annual inflation has stayed below the lower end of the central bank’s 2.5-3.5 percent target range since June 2012. Policymakers have mainly blamed low global commodities and oil prices for the benign inflation.

Annual core inflation, which strips out volatile agricultural and oil products’ prices, rose 1.6 percent from 1.8 percent in October, and was the slowest growth since a 1.5 percent rise in August last year.

In monthly terms, the inflation index in November fell 0.2 percent, compared with the poll’s forecast for no change and a 0.3 percent decline in October.

Data released on Monday showed South Korea’s exports fell 1.9 percent in November from a year earlier, widely missing expectations as a plunge in oil prices dented related shipments. Manufacturing activity also remained stuck in contractionary territory for the third month in a row.