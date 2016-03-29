FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea March exports seen improving: finance minister
#Business News
March 29, 2016 / 12:16 AM / a year ago

South Korea March exports seen improving: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Korea's new finance minister Yoo Il-ho (C) gets a briefing in front of a car carrier during his visits to a port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean exports in March would likely show improvement from the preceding two months, the country’s finance minister said on Tuesday.

“Exports will show improvement in March from January and February,” Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said at a forum, without providing details. South Korean exports for the January-February period fell by a combined 15.7 percent over a year earlier.

Yoo said the ministry’s internal estimates showed industrial output rebounded from recent weakness, but he did not elaborate.

Reporting by Lim Seung-gyu; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
