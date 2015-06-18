South Korea govt: economic effects from pending Fed rate hike to be mixed

SEOUL (Reuters) - The economic impact on South Korea from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s pending rate hike is likely to be mixed, a statement from the finance ministry said on Thursday.

“For example, if the U.S. raises interest rates, there may be some foreign outflows, but improvement in the U.S. economy can help growth in South Korea through various means, like exports,” the ministry said.

The statement was distributed after a meeting of local policymakers, including Vice Finance Minister Joo Hyung-hwan, to discuss the impact of this week’s policy meeting by the Fed.