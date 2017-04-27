FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
South Korea finance minister says economy recovering but uncertainties loom
#Business News
April 27, 2017 / 1:10 AM / 4 months ago

South Korea finance minister says economy recovering but uncertainties loom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho speaks during an interview in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 11, 2017.Shannon Stapleton

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Thursday the local economy is showing signs of recovery as exports steadily gain while consumer, investor sentiment is also improving.

However, the economy still faces uncertainties from protectionist moves led by the United States as well as geopolitical risks stemming from North Korea, Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said in opening remarks at a meeting in Seoul.

"It's still early to say the economy, global and local, has emerged from long-term sluggishness and entered an expansionary positive cycle," said Yoo.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes

