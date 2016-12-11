Foreigners offload South Korea bonds, stocks in November

SEOUL (Reuters) - Foreign investors sold South Korean bonds and stocks in November led by offloading from European investors, official data showed on Monday.
Foreign investors reduced their bond holdings by a net 1.798 trillion won ($1.54 billion) in November, offloading for a fourth month in a row, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said.
Foreign investors also sold 1.19 trillion won ($1.02 billion) worth of stocks in November after net purchasing for five consecutive months through October.
European investors led the sales, the FSS said.
