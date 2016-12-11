FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Foreigners offload South Korea bonds, stocks in November
December 11, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 8 months ago

Foreigners offload South Korea bonds, stocks in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Currency dealers walks past an electronics board (R) showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a dealing room of a bank in Seoul February 6, 2014.Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Foreign investors sold South Korean bonds and stocks in November led by offloading from European investors, official data showed on Monday.

Foreign investors reduced their bond holdings by a net 1.798 trillion won ($1.54 billion) in November, offloading for a fourth month in a row, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said.

Foreign investors also sold 1.19 trillion won ($1.02 billion) worth of stocks in November after net purchasing for five consecutive months through October.

European investors led the sales, the FSS said.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim

