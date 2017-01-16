FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2017 / 2:31 AM / 7 months ago

South Korea is watching forex market volatility closely - vice finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Korea Vice Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, June 16, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's vice finance minister said on Monday the government is watching foreign exchange market volatility closely as it has been increasing.

Choi Sang-mok made the comments to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Seoul after he was asked his thoughts on the currency's recent movements.

The won KRW= and other emerging market currencies have been more volatile since the upset victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. Nov. 8 presidential election. It was trading down half a percent per dollar as of 0220 GMT on Monday.

Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee and Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill

