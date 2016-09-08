South Korean won more volatile than Asian fx: authorities say watching markets

SEOUL (Reuters) - The South Korean won's volatility has been greater than other Asian currencies of late and authorities are watching the situation very closely, a foreign exchange official told Reuters on Thursday.
The official's comment comes a day after the won extended gains to reach its highest in more than a year on Wednesday and reiterated finance ministry officials' remarks that the government is ready to take action in case of excessive market movements.
Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer