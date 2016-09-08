South Korean won more volatile than Asian fx: authorities say watching markets

South Korean businessmen and workers stand in a line to exchange won to U.S. dollar in front of a bank branch at the customs, immigration and quarantine office area, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul September 16, 2013, before they go to inter-Korean Kaesong Industrial Complex in North Korea.

SEOUL (Reuters) - The South Korean won's volatility has been greater than other Asian currencies of late and authorities are watching the situation very closely, a foreign exchange official told Reuters on Thursday.

The official's comment comes a day after the won extended gains to reach its highest in more than a year on Wednesday and reiterated finance ministry officials' remarks that the government is ready to take action in case of excessive market movements.