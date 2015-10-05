FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea central bank chief says 2015 growth will be near 2.8 percent
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 5, 2015 / 2:38 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea central bank chief says 2015 growth will be near 2.8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A labourer works along the exterior wall of an apartment complex which is under construction in Hongseong, South Korea, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank chief said on Monday economic growth this year will be near the 2.8 percent level the bank had forecast in July.

The central bank will revise its forecasts later this month.

“Domestic consumption is considered to be in recovery and although I cannot pinpoint what our forecast revision will be, it will unlikely diverge largely from (our previous forecast),” Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol told lawmakers in parliament.

During the same session, Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan also said there are some downside risks to the government’s current GDP forecast for this year, which currently stands at 3.1 percent.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.