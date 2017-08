SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's growth is likely to be slower in the third quarter than the second, a finance ministry official said on Friday after central bank data showed growth of 0.8 percent over April-June.The official, who declined to give his name, said growth for this year will be in line with the government's forecast at around 2.8 percent, adding that the likelihood of a sharp downturn at this point was low.

