South Korea's new finance minister Yoo Il-ho answers questions from reporters during his visit to a port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, January 15, 2016.

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Tuesday he doesn't expect housing prices to rise sharply in the future, but added that the government planned to take fresh measures if prices do surge.

Yoo Il-ho's comments were made on the sidelines of a news conference announcing the government's spending plans for next year.