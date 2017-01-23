FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
South Korea acting president asks businesses to boost investment
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 23, 2017 / 1:45 AM / 7 months ago

South Korea acting president asks businesses to boost investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn asked the country's businesses to aggressively boost investment and innovation to create jobs and lead an economic recovery amid uncertainties inside and outside the country.

"The government feels much regret at having burdened you all and not having provided more support and encouragement," Hwang said in a New Year's address, speaking in the stead of President Park Geun-hye.

Park has been impeached by parliament for an influence-peddling scandal and stripped of her powers as she awaits for the Constitutional Court to decide on whether they will uphold the vote.

"I earnestly ask all businesses, who play a big role in our economy that investment and innovation be boosted boldly once more so that you will be able to play the lead part in job creation and economic recovery," Hwang said.

Reporting by Christine Kim and Jack Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.