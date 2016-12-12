South Korea PM to retain Yoo Il-ho as finance minister: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's prime minister is expected to keep incumbent Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho for policy continuity, Yonhap News reported on Monday citing an official from the PM's office, instead of replacing him with Yim Jong-yong, current head of the financial regulator.

In early November, Yim was designated as the next finance minister by President Park Geun-hye, who handed over her power to Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn following her impeachment by parliament on Friday.