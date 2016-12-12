FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea PM to retain Yoo Il-ho as finance minister: Yonhap
December 12, 2016 / 6:33 AM / 8 months ago

South Korea PM to retain Yoo Il-ho as finance minister: Yonhap

FILE PHOTO - South Korea's new finance minister Yoo Il-ho (C) gets a briefing in front of a car carrier during his visits to a port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, January 15, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's prime minister is expected to keep incumbent Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho for policy continuity, Yonhap News reported on Monday citing an official from the PM's office, instead of replacing him with Yim Jong-yong, current head of the financial regulator.

In early November, Yim was designated as the next finance minister by President Park Geun-hye, who handed over her power to Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn following her impeachment by parliament on Friday.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
