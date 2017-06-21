South Korean Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon speaks during his inaugural ceremony in Sejong government complex in Sejong, South Korea, June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea's finance minister on Thursday reaffirmed the country's stance that it will not tolerate any development of nuclear weapons in North Korea and vowed to cooperate with the United States in addressing the issue.

In a phone conversation with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Kim Dong-yeon said any efforts Seoul makes in denuclearizing the isolated country will in cooperation with the United States and the international community, South Korea's finance ministry said in a statement.

Mnuchin vowed to cooperate on sanctions imposed on North Korea against its missile and nuclear programs.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)