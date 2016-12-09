FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea to review fiscal policy tools for growth: minister
December 9, 2016 / 1:06 PM / 8 months ago

South Korea to review fiscal policy tools for growth: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Friday his ministry would actively review available fiscal tools to support growth as external uncertainties at home and abroad may put a dent in recovery momentum.

"While there are limits (to what the government can do), we will actively look into it," Yoo Il-ho told reporters in Seoul when asked if the ministry needed to boost fiscal spending.

He was speaking following a parliament vote to impeach President Park Geun-hye over an influence-peddling scandal.

Yoo said political uncertainty created by the push to impeach Park would hurt overall sentiment in the economy.

Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee, Cynthia Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel

