SEOUL South Korea's finance ministry said on Monday it will act "swiftly and firmly" in case financial markets show unusual signs or a spike in volatility in the wake of a North Korea missile launch on Sunday.

"We cannot rule out the possibility that North Korea's actions may play out differently compared to the past as this is the first provocation since U.S. President Donald Trump took office," said the finance ministry in a statement after a meeting to discuss market reactions to the missile test.

North Korea said on Monday it had successfully test-fired a new type of medium- to long-range missile on Sunday, claiming further advancement in a weapons program it is pursuing in violation of United Nations resolutions.

