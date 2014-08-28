South Korea factory output growth adds to signs of economic recovery

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s industrial output grew for a second consecutive month in July, data showed on Friday, adding to signs that Asia’s fourth-largest economy is picking up after slowing in the second quarter.

The industrial output index rose by a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in July from June, the Statistics Korea data showed, which far outstripped market’s consensus view and followed a revised 2.6 percent jump in June.

The June reading was downgraded from a provisional 2.9 percent gain reported earlier.

“The rise itself is not that large and it’s early to say that growth has stabilised but the fact that output rose more than 1 percent month-on-month shows it will not start a falling trend anytime soon,” said Yoo Shin-ik, an economist at HMC Investment & Securities in Seoul.

“Now we have to see whether this momentum is continued in August, which we will be able to forecast through August export data.”

Reflecting the fragility of the economic recovery, a business sentiment survey showed earlier on Friday manufacturers are significantly more pessimistic about the outlook for September, as the index fell to an over 1-year low. [ID:nL3N0QY2LY]

The industrial output data largely mirrors South Korea’s exports, as the country is home to some of the world’s biggest manufacturers of cars, ships and smartphones. July’s exports rose 5.4 percent on-year, while August data will be released Sept. 1.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for July industrial output to rise 0.3 percent from June, although forecasts were spread out widely between a fall of 0.9 percent and a 2.4 percent gain. [ID:nL3N0QW1Z6]

On an annual basis, industrial output rose 3.4 percent in July after a revised 0.4 percent increase in June, the data showed, also better than a median 2.7 percent gain tipped in the same Reuters survey.

Capital investment rose 3.5 percent on-month in July in seasonally adjusted terms, which was the fastest gain since a 15.7 percent jump seen in October last year. The average factory output rate also showed robust improvement, standing at 78.0 percent, which was the highest since December 2012.

The statistics agency data also showed the service-sector output index edged down by a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in July on a monthly basis after a revised 1.7 percent rise in June.