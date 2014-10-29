FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea September factory output edges up but misses forecasts
October 29, 2014 / 11:37 PM / 3 years ago

South Korea September factory output edges up but misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker grinds iron at his steel product shop in Seoul January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s industrial output rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in September from the previous month, data showed on Thursday, missing market expectations and falling far short of recovering a big drop in August.

The August reading for the industrial output index was revised down to a fall of 3.9 percent from a provisional 3.8 percent loss reported earlier, the Statistics Korea data showed.

The median forecast from a Reuters survey of 14 analysts was for the output index to gain 1.9 percent in September.

On an annual basis, industrial output rose 1.9 percent in September after a revised 2.8 percent fall in August, the data showed, compared with a median 2.8 percent rise tipped in the Reuters survey.

Statistics Korea’s data also showed that service-sector output rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in September on a monthly basis following a revised 0.3 percent gain in August.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
