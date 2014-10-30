South Korea September output lackluster, could hobble economic recovery

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s industrial output was almost flat in September, and was well short of market expectations, suggesting that weak factory activity could undermine a tentative economic recovery following a sharp slowdown in the second quarter.

Industrial output rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in September on monthly terms, Statistics Korea data showed on Thursday, showing the lingering effects of a recent strike by auto workers.

The result was far behind the median forecast of a 1.9 percent rise in a Reuters survey of 14 analysts, and followed a revised 3.9 percent slump in August.

August’s reading was slightly worse than the preliminary 3.8 percent decline.

Some analysts believe the softness in factory activity is a temporary phenomenon, picking the Bank of Korea to stay on the sidelines for now after it cut rates twice this year to recharge an economy hit by weak consumption and tepid exports.

“Temporary factors like partial strikes in the auto sector in September took a toll on the sector, resulting in disappointing results but not enough to lead to despair,” said Stephen Lee, economist at Samsung Securities.

“Overall indicators aren’t bad. Sentiment surveys have tipped weakness (in output) for October, but after that we may be able to see a small rebound in November. (Today’s data) is not enough to push aggressively for another rate cut.”

Although factory shipments to the domestic market rose an annual 2.1 percent in September, it failed to recoup the 4.2 percent drop in August. But policymakers are more upbeat about the outlook and have said that consumption is on the rise.

This contrasts with a central bank survey out earlier in the day showing manufacturers are more pessimistic about their business conditions, pointing to weak domestic consumption as their biggest worry.

Retail sales also fell 3.2 percent from a year ago in September, but the weakness was attributed to a surge in spending seen in August due to the Chuseok holidays, which fell on an earlier date this year compared to 2013.

President Park Geun-hye warned on Wednesday the economy risks prolonged stagnation, citing low growth, low inflation, a weak Japanese yen and a fast-ageing population as negative factors.

On an annual basis, industrial output rose 1.9 percent in September after a revised 2.8 percent fall in August, the data showed, compared with a median 2.8 percent rise tipped in the Reuters survey.

Other data from Statistics Korea showed that service-sector output rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in September on a monthly basis following a revised 0.3 percent gain in August.

Capital investment jumped 13.2 percent on-month in September, eclipsing a 10.8 percent decline in August while construction orders gained 36.8 percent on-year last month, following a stellar 81.3 percent leap in August.

Authorities are hoping that domestic consumption will steadily pick up and help spur the economy, even as a slowdown in global growth threatens to undermine exports.

Last week, data showed the economy expanded by a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent in the September quarter in sequential terms, in line with expectations and rebounding from a 0.5 percent rise in the second quarter.