South Korea finmin stresses policy consistency in wake of parliament election

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister stressed the importance of policy consistency following a parliamentary election that resulted in a defeat for the ruling party, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.
“As much as there are concerns from ratings agencies like Moody’s and Fitch on whether structural reform can be sustained after the recent parliamentary election, keeping policy consistent is important,” said Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho to government officials in a meeting.
Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore