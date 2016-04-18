FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea finmin stresses policy consistency in wake of parliament election
#Business News
April 18, 2016 / 1:31 AM / a year ago

South Korea finmin stresses policy consistency in wake of parliament election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Korea's new finance minister Yoo Il-ho (C) gets a briefing in front of a car carrier during his visits to a port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister stressed the importance of policy consistency following a parliamentary election that resulted in a defeat for the ruling party, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“As much as there are concerns from ratings agencies like Moody’s and Fitch on whether structural reform can be sustained after the recent parliamentary election, keeping policy consistent is important,” said Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho to government officials in a meeting.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

