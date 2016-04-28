FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's president says needs to look at possible 'selective' QE: Yonhap
#Business News
April 28, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

South Korea's president says needs to look at possible 'selective' QE: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Korean President Park Geun-Hye is seen during a welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Thursday there is a need to consider “selective” quantitative easing to provide liquidity where it is needed in light of ongoing structural reforms, media reported.

“We need to aggressively look at selective ways of quantitative easing to secure funds for structural reform, but not the easing we’ve seen in places like the U.S., Japan and the European Union,” Park said in a cabinet meeting, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Park was reiterating comments made earlier this week about considering a version of QE that would involve changing the central bank’s charter to let it buy more types of securities.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill

