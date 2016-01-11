FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea finance minister nominee Yoo says will respond aggressively to first quarter risks
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 11, 2016 / 1:08 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea finance minister nominee Yoo says will respond aggressively to first quarter risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister-nominee Yoo Il-ho said on Monday he will respond to possible economic risks in the first quarter of this year in an aggressive manner via a flexible and expansionary policy stance.

“My utmost efforts will be made for the economic recovery to go on through aggressive efforts, including early spending of government funds to respond to possible economic risks in the first quarter,” said Yoo in a speech to lawmakers at parliament.

Yoo will be answering questions from lawmakers on Monday regarding future policy but he does not require their approval to become finance minister.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.