8 months ago
South Korea finance minister says will press Korea's case if U.S. makes 'irrational' trade demands
#Business News
January 4, 2017 / 1:37 AM / 8 months ago

South Korea finance minister says will press Korea's case if U.S. makes 'irrational' trade demands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister on Wednesday said the government will vigorously argue Korea's case should the U.S. make any unreasonable trade demands.

"We will actively promote our stance on any irrational demands from the U.S., and use any rational demands (on trade) to improve our regulations to remove any impediments to the fourth industrial revolution," Yoo Il-ho said in a meeting with ministers in Seoul.

He said the government would strengthen its communications when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office later this month, and will meet with global investors next week in New York to promote the economy.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

