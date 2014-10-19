FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea September producer prices fall fastest in six months
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 19, 2014 / 9:17 PM / 3 years ago

South Korea September producer prices fall fastest in six months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s producer prices fell in September from a year earlier for a second consecutive month, central bank data showed on Monday, as cheap crude oil continued to keep price pressures soft.

Producer prices in September dipped 0.4 percent from a year ago, the Bank of Korea said in statement, the fastest rate of fall since a 0.5 percent decline in March this year.

Producer prices fell 0.3 percent last month from August.

Prices were pulled down mainly by industrial goods, which fell 1.9 percent last month on annual terms. This was also the steepest drop since March.

Among sub-indices, coal and oil products notched the biggest fall, spiraling down 10.7 percent in September from a year ago.

The central bank has repeatedly attributed low inflationary pressures to supply side factors, especially from declining crude oil prices and said inflation is expected to remain subdued for the time being.

The data comes a few days after the Bank of Korea slashed interest rates to 2.0 percent and lowered its growth and inflation forecasts for 2014 and 2015. The central bank now forecasts inflation will average 1.4 percent this year, down from the 1.9 percent forecast in July.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.