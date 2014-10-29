South Korean president warns of long-term slump risks

South Korea's President Park Geun-hye addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

SEOUL (Reuters) - President Park Geun-hye said on Wednesday the South Korean economy was still in crisis despite some signs of improvement and warned that Asia’s fourth-largest economy could fall into a long-term slump.

In a televised parliament speech on next year’s budget bill, Park cited low economic growth, low inflation and the weak yen as three main risks facing South Korea’s economy and corporations.

The government has submitted to parliament for approval next year’s budget bill, including plans to increase fiscal spending by 5.7 percent to 376.0 trillion won ($359.36 billion) from this year.

The country’s fiscal year starts on Jan. 1 and the parliament is due to finalize the budget plans by Dec. 2, although it has frequently missed the deadline.

Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan has warned of increasing deflationary risks and promised to keep the fiscal policy loose for the remaining three years of President Park’s tenure.