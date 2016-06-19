FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
South Korea May producer prices fall at nearly steady pace vs April
June 19, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

South Korea May producer prices fall at nearly steady pace vs April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A shopkeeper waits for a customer at a electronics market in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean producer prices fell in May in annual terms at a pace in line with their April decline, central bank data showed on Monday.

The producer price index for May fell 3.1 percent from a year ago, which compared with a 3.0 percent fall in April, upwardly revised from a 3.1 percent fall.

The same index in monthly terms showed no change in May, slowing from a revised 0.3 percent gain in the previous month.

Percentage changes in South Korea's producer price index, released by the Bank of Korea (not seasonally adjusted):

*MAY APRIL *MAY APRIL

M/M M/M Y/Y Y/Y

Producer price index (PPI) 0.0 0.3 -3.1 -3.0

MAJOR CATEGORIES

Agricultural, fisheries, -4.2 1.4 0.0 6.7

forestry goods

Industrial goods 0.5 0.3 -5.4 -5.5

Electricity, tap water, gas -1.9 -0.1 -7.3 -9.0

Services 0.1 0.1 1.1 1.1

* Subject to revision

NOTE: Industrial goods, which include petrochemicals, textiles and electronics, have a 54.66 percent weighting in the overall index, compared with 35.64 percent for service fees and 3.42 percent for farm and fisheries products. Electricity, tap water and gas have a 6.03 percent weighting.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
