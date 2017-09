SEOUL (Reuters) - The Bank of Korea’s monetary policy board’s vote on Thursday to keep rates unchanged at 1.25 percent was unanimous, Governor Lee Ju-yeol said at a news conference following the decision.

Lee added this year’s GDP growth forecast was downgraded to 2.7 percent from the 2.8 percent seen previously, while inflation this year is now seen at 1.1 percent, down from 1.2 percent.