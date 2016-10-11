FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Korea finance minister says exports would be hurt if Samsung scraps Galaxy Note 7
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 11, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

South Korea finance minister says exports would be hurt if Samsung scraps Galaxy Note 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Tuesday that Samsung Electronic Co Ltd's (005930.KS) deepening crisis over its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone would hurt exports if the phone model is scrapped altogether.

"Right now we can't tell what the impact will be in the long term. It's up to the company and the government cannot interfere," said Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting in Seoul.

"But if they do scrap the model, it will have a negative impact on exports."

Samsung Electronics halted sales of the Note 7 smartphones earlier in the day and told owners to stop using them while it investigates reports of fires, fuelling expectations the tech giant will scrap the flagship device.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.