South Korea Sept manufacturing sentiment stays as weak as in Aug

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean manufacturers were as pessimistic about the business outlook for September as they were for August, central bank data showed on Monday, due to sluggish exports holding back factory activity.

The Bank of Korea’s manufacturing business survey index (BSI) for September stood at a seasonally adjusted 73, the same number it was for August.

An index reading below 100 indicates that companies who expect business conditions to deteriorate in the following month outnumber those seeing improvement.

The index has remained below 100 since January 2011, when it hit 101.

Survey respondents pointed to poor domestic demand and uncertain economic conditions as their biggest worries.

The central bank survey results come just hours ahead of South Korea’s July factory output data, which analysts in a Reuters poll have tipped to have grown a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent from June.