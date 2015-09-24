South Korea September consumer sentiment ticks up to four-month high

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean consumers felt more upbeat about the economy in September, with confidence returning to levels just before a deadly virus outbreak in late May, according to a central bank survey on Friday.

The Bank of Korea’s composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) ticked up to 103 in September, the Bank of Korea said, up from 102 in August and stood at the highest level since May this year.

A reading above 100 indicates consumers feel more optimistic about their economic conditions in the coming month and more pessimistic when it dips below 100.

The survey results back recent policymakers’ remarks that domestic consumption has been recovering at a firm pace from a dip suffered in the weeks after the outbreak of the deadly Middle East Respiratory Syndrome virus (MERS).

The positive readings come as the government urges local businesses participate in an ongoing national bargain sale launched in mid-August to boost consumption and attract tourists, thousands of whom canceled visits during the height of MERS.

The Bank of Korea’s survey also showed the median expected inflation rate for the next 12 months remained unchanged in September’s survey at 2.5 percent from August.

Survey respondents said public utility costs were most likely to affect inflation over the next 12 months, followed by housing prices and manufactured goods.