February 3, 2016 / 1:17 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea sets stimulus measures to support faltering growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEJONG, South Korea (Reuters) - South Korea unveiled on Wednesday a set of stimulus measures to keep Asia’s fourth-largest economy on a recovery track in the face of falling oil prices and tumbling demand from China and other major economies.

The measures include boosting public spending by 6 trillion won ($4.94 billion) and lending by policy banks by 15.5 trillion won, both during the first quarter and compared with previous plans.

The finance ministry said in a statement that the individual consumption taxes on passenger cars would also be cut to 3.5 percent from 5 percent, effective until the end of June.

Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho has primed markets for a stimulus package as the country’s economic growth is seen under severe pressure.

A ministry official told an embargoed briefing the government estimates the latest measures would lift economic growth for the January-March period by 0.2 percentage points on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Exports in January tumbled 18.5 percent from a year earlier, while consumer and business sentiment indicators as well as house prices all softened.

Reporting by Lee Shin-hyung and Christine Kim; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Pullin

