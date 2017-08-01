FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea exports to U.S., EU and China gain in July
August 1, 2017 / 1:19 AM / an hour ago

South Korea exports to U.S., EU and China gain in July

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's exports to major trading partners including China, the European Union and the United States rose in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

The trade ministry data showed exports in July to China and the EU rose by 6.6 percent and 10.2 percent on-year, respectively, while shipments to the U.S. increased 7.0 percent.

Shipments to India surged 79.2 percent on-year, thanks to robust demand for South Korean mobile phones and steel products.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

