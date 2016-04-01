South Korea March exports to China fall for ninth month, shipments to EU rise

A truck transports containers at Hanjin Shipping's container terminal at the Busan New Port in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul in this August 8, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean exports to China fell 12.2 percent in March from a year earlier, marking the ninth straight month of declines and were nearly unchanged from a 12.9 percent drop in February, government data showed on Friday.

Exports to the United States slipped 3.8 percent over the same period, losing ground from a 4.1 percent rise in the previous month. Shipments to the European Union rose for a third straight month by 12.7 percent in March, the estimates showed.