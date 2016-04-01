FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea March exports to China fall for ninth month, shipments to EU rise
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 1, 2016 / 1:07 AM / a year ago

South Korea March exports to China fall for ninth month, shipments to EU rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A truck transports containers at Hanjin Shipping's container terminal at the Busan New Port in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul in this August 8, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean exports to China fell 12.2 percent in March from a year earlier, marking the ninth straight month of declines and were nearly unchanged from a 12.9 percent drop in February, government data showed on Friday.

Exports to the United States slipped 3.8 percent over the same period, losing ground from a 4.1 percent rise in the previous month. Shipments to the European Union rose for a third straight month by 12.7 percent in March, the estimates showed.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.