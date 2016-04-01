South Korea March exports to China fall for ninth month, shipments to EU rise

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean exports to China fell 12.2 percent in March from a year earlier, marking the ninth straight month of declines and were nearly unchanged from a 12.9 percent drop in February, government data showed on Friday.
Exports to the United States slipped 3.8 percent over the same period, losing ground from a 4.1 percent rise in the previous month. Shipments to the European Union rose for a third straight month by 12.7 percent in March, the estimates showed.
Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin