South Korea exports expected to remain robust in May: trade ministry official

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's exports are expected to remain firm in May, a trade ministry official told a media conference on Monday, citing strong demand for key items such as semiconductors, petrochemical products and construction-related goods.

Chae Hee-bong, an official at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said robust export growth was likely in May thanks to these top performers, despite base effects from low commodity prices that were expected to dissipate by mid-year.

South Korean exports rose at a much faster-than-expected pace in April, surging for a sixth straight month helped by robust demand for high-tech memory chips and adding confirmation to perceptions of broad recovery in the global economy.