FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korean exports to keep falling for time being: trade ministry
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 14, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

South Korean exports to keep falling for time being: trade ministry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Exports in South Korea are expected to continue falling for the time being due to negative impacts from low global oil prices, the country’s trade ministry said on Wednesday.

“We expect exports to be sluggish as consistently low oil prices will result in a large decline in oil-related product exports while other exports will not perform well enough to cover that loss,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that positive factors from low oil prices will influence the local economy later on, as there is a time gap for an anticipated increase in global demand to take effect.

Imports will also fall at a “considerable pace” due to dropping commodity prices, the ministry said. It did not give a timeframe for the expected declines in exports and imports.

The ministry expects total trade value in 2015 to top $1 trillion but to be less than last year’s $1.1 trillion.

Exports have fallen throughout this year, with shipments in March dropping the most in two years due to weak global demand and heightened competition.

The Bank of Korea, expecting weak growth to continue, in March lowered interest rates to a record-low 1.75 percent and early this month slashed its economic forecasts - with growth this year now seen at 3.1 percent rather than 3.4 percent.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.