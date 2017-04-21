FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
April 21, 2017 / 12:41 AM / 4 months ago

South Korea April 1-20 exports surge 28.4 percent year-on-year: customs agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Containers are seen at a port in Incheon, west of Seoul May 9, 2013.Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean exports surged 28.4 percent in the first 20 days of this month over the same period a year ago in U.S. dollar terms, while imports jumped 16.4 percent on-year, customs data showed on Friday.

Shipments to China and the United States jumped by 13.9 percent and 13.4 percent each while exports to the European Union doubled, the Korea Customs Service said.

Exports of semiconductors and ships led the surge, rising 52.6 percent and 131.7 percent respectively.

South Korea posted a trade surplus of $5 billion for the April 1-20 period.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

