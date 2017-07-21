South Korea's July 1-20 exports surge 22.4 percent year-on-year: customs agency

A crane carries a container (top R) from a ship at the PNC container terminal at the Busan New Port in Busan, about 420 km (261 miles) southeast of Seoul, August 8, 2013.

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean exports jumped 22.4 percent in the first 20 days of July versus the same period a year ago in U.S. dollar terms, while imports rose 13.3 percent, customs data showed on Friday.

Exports to China and the United States edged up by 3.2 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively, while shipments to the European Union and Vietnam jumped by 13.4 percent and 21.9 percent each, the Korea Customs Service said.

Ships and semiconductors drove overall exports, rising 245.6 percent and 47.7 percent, respectively.

South Korea posted a trade surplus of $4.1 billion for the July 1-20 period.

The full-month figure will be released on Aug 1.