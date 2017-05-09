FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
South Korean TV exit polls show liberal Moon expected to win presidency
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 9, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 3 months ago

South Korean TV exit polls show liberal Moon expected to win presidency

Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, and his wife Kim Jung-sook (not pictured) greets supporters as they arrive at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea, May 9, 2017.Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Exit polls in South Korea's presidential election showed Moon Jae-in, a liberal human rights lawyer and advocate of a moderate policy on rival North Korea, was expected to win the vote held on Tuesday.

Moon, 64, was likely to take 41.4 percent of the votes, easily beating the conservative challenger, former prosecutor Hong Joon-pyo, with 23.3 percent of the votes, according to the exit polls conducted jointly by the country's three network television stations.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.