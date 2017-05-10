Incoming South Korea spy chief says too early to talk about summit with North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - The man nominated as South Korea's new spy chief said on Wednesday the right conditions to resolve North Korea's nuclear crisis should be set before a summit between South and North Korea could take place.

South Korea's newly elected president Moon Jae-in named Suh Hoon, a veteran of inter-Korean talks, to head the country's National Intelligence Service.

Suh told reporters soon after his nomination it was too early to talk about a possible summit between Moon and his North Korean counterpart.