3 months ago
Incoming South Korea spy chief says too early to talk about summit with North Korea
#World News
May 10, 2017 / 6:33 AM / 3 months ago

Incoming South Korea spy chief says too early to talk about summit with North Korea

South Korea's National Intelligence Service head nominee Suh Hoon speaks during a press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea May 10, 2017.Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The man nominated as South Korea's new spy chief said on Wednesday the right conditions to resolve North Korea's nuclear crisis should be set before a summit between South and North Korea could take place.

South Korea's newly elected president Moon Jae-in named Suh Hoon, a veteran of inter-Korean talks, to head the country's National Intelligence Service.

Suh told reporters soon after his nomination it was too early to talk about a possible summit between Moon and his North Korean counterpart.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait

