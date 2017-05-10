FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's Moon names inter-Korean talks veteran as spy chief
#World News
May 10, 2017 / 5:41 AM / 3 months ago

South Korea's Moon names inter-Korean talks veteran as spy chief

South Korea President Moon Jae-in waves to neighborhood residents as he arrives at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea May 10, 2017.Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea President Moon Jae-in, announcing his first cabinet and presidential staff appointments, named an expert on North Korean affairs to head the National Intelligence Service (NIS), the presidential office said on Wednesday.

Suh Hoon worked at the NIS for 28 years, during which time he planned and took part in negotiations for two summit meetings between North and South Korea, the Blue House said in a statement.

Moon also named Lee Nak-yon, governor of South Jeolla Province, as prime minister, the Blue House said. Other appointments included Im Jong-seok, chief of staff for Moon's campaign, as chief of staff, and a former Blue House security official to head presidential security.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

