3 months ago
China's Xi says wants to appropriately handle disputes with South Korea
#World News
May 10, 2017 / 2:24 AM / 3 months ago

China's Xi says wants to appropriately handle disputes with South Korea

China's President Xi Jinping speaks during a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 7, 2017.Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is willing to appropriately handle disputes with South Korea on the basis of mutual understanding and trust, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a congratulatory message to new South Korean president Moon Jae-in.

Xi said he had always greatly valued South Korea and relations between the two countries, the official Xinhua news agency said in a report about the message.

The report made no direct mention of North Korea or an anti-missile system the United States has deployed in South Korea that China has vigorously opposed, saying it is a threat to Chinese security.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry

