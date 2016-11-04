Beer experts gather in Brussels to pick best brews
BRUSSELS With more than 1,000 brews from around the world on tap, international beer experts have gathered in Brussels for a three-day tasting contest.
SEOUL Thousands of people in the South Korean capital on Friday cooked up a 50-ton feast of traditional spicy cabbage known as kimchi, at a charity event for the city's poor.
Sporting red hats and pink gloves, more than 4,000 people gathered around long tables set up in City Hall Square to make the strong smelling dish of fermented cabbage, spice paste, garlic, ginger, and fish sauce.
Kimchi is "just the most Korean thing," said Kim Nam-su, the organizer of the Seoul Kimchi Festival, which celebrates a tradition known as 'kimjang' - the making and sharing of the popular dish among families, friends and communities.
"The kimchi made here will be distributed to the vulnerable via a social welfare council," Kim added.
South Koreans consume about 1.48 million tons of kimchi every year, according to the World Institute of Kimchi.
ABU DHABI The official opening of the Abu Dhabi branch of France's Louvre museum has been postponed to 2017 due to pending construction work, the latest setback for the long-delayed project, three sources said on Thursday.
Michelin said on Wednesday it awarded its coveted stars to 26 Chicago restaurants in the latest edition of its dining guide that will be launched on Dec. 7, up from 22 in last year's edition.