FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
South Korea to establish foot-and-mouth vaccine plant by 2020
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
February 20, 2017 / 2:37 AM / 6 months ago

South Korea to establish foot-and-mouth vaccine plant by 2020

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea plans to set up a plant to manufacture a locally developed foot-and-mouth vaccine by 2020 as part of efforts to combat outbreaks of the viral animal disease, the country's agriculture ministry said on Monday.

Asia's fourth-largest economy currently relies on imported vaccines from manufacturers such as animal health business Merial to regularly inoculate its livestock and to bolster inventories during outbreaks of the disease.

"After securing original vaccine production technology by 2017 based on our six-year research result... we plan to operate a foot-and-mouth vaccine plant in 2020," Lee Junwon, vice agriculture minister told a briefing.

South Korea earlier this month sought emergency vaccine imports after two different types of the disease were found within a week of each other.

Nine cases of foot-and-mouth disease have been confirmed so far in the latest outbreak, but there have been no new cases since Feb. 13, the ministry statement said. As of Sunday, some 1,400 cattle had been culled.

Korea plans to import a total of 32 million doses of foot-and-mouth vaccines this year, the vice-minister said.

Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.