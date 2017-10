A man looks at a wall depicting banknotes from various countries including the euro (C) in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said on Monday in parliament that he agrees in principal with some lawmakers that the country should sign more foreign exchange swap agreements with other countries.

Neither Yoo nor the lawmakers mentioned any specific countries that South Korea should sign swap agreements with.